Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed diplomat Maria Vitushok as Head of the Staff at the President's Office.

The text of relevant decree No. 288/2021 of July 9 was published on the President's website.

"Vitushok [...] is a career diplomat, has relevant experience of working abroad and significant experience in the state system of Ukraine, in particular in positions at the NSDC Office, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Presidential Administration," the website of the President of Ukraine reported.