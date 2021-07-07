Facts

16:55 07.07.2021

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

The threat of the COVID-19 Delta strain spread in Ukraine is real, General Director of the Center for Public Health Roman Rodyna says.

"Now there is a spread of the delta strain in two European countries that demonstrate the highest incidence, this is the UK and the Russian Federation, where up to 96% of cases are caused by this strain. Our borders are not closed, so the threat of the spread of the delta virus in Ukraine is real, it exists. We have to talk about it honestly," he said at the press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Rodyna also said that currently the epidemiological situation in Ukraine is similar to the one that was noted last summer.

"Now we are holding on to the approximate figures of last year, but we must take into account that the delta strain is in the world and it can get into the territory of Ukraine. We have already had two such cases. It is 1.5 more contagious than the usual strains," he said.

Rodyna recalled the need to continue to comply with epidemiological safety rules and quarantine restrictions.

Tags: #covid_19 #delta
