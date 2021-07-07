Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to receive an exhaustive list of reforms, the implementation of which will allow moving to the next stage of NATO integration.

"I agree that the key to a positive solution to our Euro-Atlantic aspirations is, first of all, the success of our reforms. And we will continue to do everything to accelerate the pace of reforms, including through the implementation of annual national programs under the auspices of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. But today we would like to receive an exhaustive list of reforms, the implementation of which will allow us to move on to the next stage of our integration into the Alliance," Zelensky said at the opening session "Strong Ukraine in a Stronger European and Euro-Atlantic Family" during the fourth international Ukraine Reform Conference, which is taking place in Vilnius.