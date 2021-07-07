Facts

10:58 07.07.2021

Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

1 min read
Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to receive an exhaustive list of reforms, the implementation of which will allow moving to the next stage of NATO integration.

"I agree that the key to a positive solution to our Euro-Atlantic aspirations is, first of all, the success of our reforms. And we will continue to do everything to accelerate the pace of reforms, including through the implementation of annual national programs under the auspices of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. But today we would like to receive an exhaustive list of reforms, the implementation of which will allow us to move on to the next stage of our integration into the Alliance," Zelensky said at the opening session "Strong Ukraine in a Stronger European and Euro-Atlantic Family" during the fourth international Ukraine Reform Conference, which is taking place in Vilnius.

Tags: #zelensky #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:24 06.07.2021
Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

18:06 05.07.2021
Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

16:44 05.07.2021
Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

16:30 05.07.2021
Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

12:19 05.07.2021
Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

09:52 05.07.2021
Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

16:14 02.07.2021
Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

10:05 01.07.2021
Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

09:38 01.07.2021
All issues regarding Ukraine resolved only in Ukraine, by Ukrainian state - Zelensky on Putin's words about 'external management'

All issues regarding Ukraine resolved only in Ukraine, by Ukrainian state - Zelensky on Putin's words about 'external management'

09:26 01.07.2021
Zelensky sees in Russian society expectation of solutions to end war against Ukraine

Zelensky sees in Russian society expectation of solutions to end war against Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

LATEST

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

Lithuanian President: Clear vision of how Ukraine can approach EU, NATO needed

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

Official consultations of TCG political working group again do not take place on July 6 – Harmash

Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD