Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the Republic of Lithuania on July 6-7 to participate in the 4th international Ukraine Reform Conference, which will be held in Vilnius.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, during the visit, Zelensky is also scheduled to hold talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"In addition, within the framework of the visit, Zelensky, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Lithuania, will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of Statehood of Lithuania," the message reads.