Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

It is necessary to determine the time frame when the decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members will begin to be implemented, said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Here [in the final declaration of the NATO summit of June 14], the decision of the Bucharest summit and the fact that Ukraine will become a NATO member and that Ukraine will receive a MAP are clearly enshrined. Is Ukraine completely satisfied with this decision? Obviously not, because there is a lack of the time frame when this decision is to be implemented," Zhovkva said at the Ukraine 30. International Politics All-Ukrainian Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

He stressed that over 13 years that have passed since the adoption of this decision at the Bucharest summit, the security situation has changed, in particular with regard to Ukraine and Georgia.

"Therefore, Ukraine simply asks for a very simple thing: let's begin to define and ponder how this decision of the Bucharest summit, repeated during the Brussels summit in 2021, can begin to be implemented. We have every right to do this. We are doing what is required of us, we bring in a corresponding contribution to the security of the Alliance even today," Zhovkva noted.

He pointed out that Ukraine is raising the question of how many more annual national programs it must fulfill in order to say that the reforms have been fully implemented.

"Therefore, the question that Ukraine poses to the members of the Alliance today - and here, as I understand it, it just echoes the initiative you are talking about [the initiative that Ukraine needs to look for a new format of cooperation with NATO, the NATO Compatibility Plan] - let's finally sit down together and develop an approach that will allow us to determine the 'end of reforms', the end point beyond which there will be something that Ukraine has every right to count on. I'm talking about membership," Zhovkva explained.