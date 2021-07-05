Facts

16:44 05.07.2021

Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

2 min read
Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

It is necessary to determine the time frame when the decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members will begin to be implemented, said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Here [in the final declaration of the NATO summit of June 14], the decision of the Bucharest summit and the fact that Ukraine will become a NATO member and that Ukraine will receive a MAP are clearly enshrined. Is Ukraine completely satisfied with this decision? Obviously not, because there is a lack of the time frame when this decision is to be implemented," Zhovkva said at the Ukraine 30. International Politics All-Ukrainian Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

He stressed that over 13 years that have passed since the adoption of this decision at the Bucharest summit, the security situation has changed, in particular with regard to Ukraine and Georgia.

"Therefore, Ukraine simply asks for a very simple thing: let's begin to define and ponder how this decision of the Bucharest summit, repeated during the Brussels summit in 2021, can begin to be implemented. We have every right to do this. We are doing what is required of us, we bring in a corresponding contribution to the security of the Alliance even today," Zhovkva noted.

He pointed out that Ukraine is raising the question of how many more annual national programs it must fulfill in order to say that the reforms have been fully implemented.

"Therefore, the question that Ukraine poses to the members of the Alliance today - and here, as I understand it, it just echoes the initiative you are talking about [the initiative that Ukraine needs to look for a new format of cooperation with NATO, the NATO Compatibility Plan] - let's finally sit down together and develop an approach that will allow us to determine the 'end of reforms', the end point beyond which there will be something that Ukraine has every right to count on. I'm talking about membership," Zhovkva explained.

Tags: #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:19 05.07.2021
Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

16:14 02.07.2021
Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

13:19 26.06.2021
German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

09:28 25.06.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

10:37 15.06.2021
Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

18:41 14.06.2021
NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

18:44 11.06.2021
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

15:38 11.06.2021
Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

15:55 09.06.2021
Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

Fishing vessel towed by Ukrainian sea guard boat, crew not injured – border guard service

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

LATEST

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support ban on farmland sale - KIIS poll

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

Several dozen countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit – Dzhaparova

Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

Ukraine registers single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen manufactured by Johnson&Johnson

Zelensky: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

Over 24,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine per day - Health Ministry

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD