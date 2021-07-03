Facts

12:07 03.07.2021

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

From the beginning of the day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire three times in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

"Near the village of Nevelske (Donetsk region), Russian armed formations fired at Ukrainian positions three times with 120 caliber mortars," the JFO said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

There are no combat losses among the servicemen of the Joint Forces. The Ukrainian servicemen opened fire in response to enemy shelling, the JFO said.

In addition, over the past day, on July 2, some 19 ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation forces were recorded in Donbas.

The enemy fired at Ukrainian positions in the area of ​​Zolote-4, Avdiyivka, the settlement of Pisky, near Starohnativka, in the Svitlodarsk area, near Krasnohorivka and Kamianka.

"The occupation forces twice fired at civilian infrastructure and the private sector of Avdiyivka from 122 mm artillery and 120-caliber mortars," the JFO said.

In addition, in Luhansk region was recorded the passage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:17 19.06.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

14:32 27.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

14:34 22.05.2021
Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

11:26 22.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

17:50 12.05.2021
Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

10:14 12.05.2021
No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

17:14 06.05.2021
One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:11 06.05.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

14:16 28.04.2021
Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

13:13 28.04.2021
Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fishing vessel towed by Ukrainian sea guard boat, crew not injured – border guard service

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

LATEST

United States urges Ukrainian prosecutor general to ensure full investigation into Gongadze's murder

Fishing vessel towed by Ukrainian sea guard boat, crew not injured – border guard service

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

Macron reminds Putin of relevance of Normandy format for settlement in Donbas

Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

Ukrainian Embassy in United States announces ongoing work in U.S. Congress to approve aid packages to Ukraine for 2022

Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

Ukrainian-U.S. exercise Sea Breeze 2021 ongoing in Black Sea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD