Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

From the beginning of the day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire three times in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

"Near the village of Nevelske (Donetsk region), Russian armed formations fired at Ukrainian positions three times with 120 caliber mortars," the JFO said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

There are no combat losses among the servicemen of the Joint Forces. The Ukrainian servicemen opened fire in response to enemy shelling, the JFO said.

In addition, over the past day, on July 2, some 19 ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation forces were recorded in Donbas.

The enemy fired at Ukrainian positions in the area of ​​Zolote-4, Avdiyivka, the settlement of Pisky, near Starohnativka, in the Svitlodarsk area, near Krasnohorivka and Kamianka.

"The occupation forces twice fired at civilian infrastructure and the private sector of Avdiyivka from 122 mm artillery and 120-caliber mortars," the JFO said.

In addition, in Luhansk region was recorded the passage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type.