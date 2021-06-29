Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba urgently instructed the embassies in India and Singapore to check information about fire of the MSC MESSINA vessel near Sri Lanka, which had Ukrainian sailors on board.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Ukrainian embassies in India and Singapore to immediately check the situation on the MSC MESSINA vessel, whose crew members may include Ukrainian citizens," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleh Nikolenko said on his Twitter page.

According to the Seafarers Journal portal, a ship called MSC MESSINA suffered fire in engine room in the area of Sri Lanka, on board of which there were sailors from Odesa.

"According to social networks a 20-year-old sailor from Odesa burned down in the engine room. This was his second voyage. The rest of the crew are on the disabled vessel," the publication said.

The incident took place on June 25, from that moment the crew has been without communication.