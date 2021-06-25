G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko met with the G7 Ambassadors, during which the latter reaffirmed their commitment to help Ukraine implement coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination program and support the country's recovery after the pandemic.

"G7 Ambassadors, during their meeting with Viktor Liashko, reiterated their commitment to help Ukraine deliver its vaccination program and support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," the G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter on Friday.

It is also noted that the ambassadors heard the minister's clear plans for health reform that improves care quality and outcomes for Ukrainian patients, and welcomed steps taken to taken to increase transparency and efficiency in healthcare procurement, by empowering the independent Central Procurement Agency.