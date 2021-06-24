Facts

10:01 24.06.2021

Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

"The interlocutors discussed the details of the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden," the President's Office said.

In turn, Nuland assured Yermak of Washington's unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as for the implementation of the Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in Donbas.

Yermak also informed the U.S. partners about the implementation of reforms in Ukraine and spoke about the steps to implement the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the state.

"The U.S. Under Secretary of State noted the importance of continuing the initiated reforms to strengthen Ukraine, in particular, reforms in corporate governance and the fight against corruption, and assured of the U.S. support for these efforts," the office said.

Tags: #yermak #nuland
Interfax-Ukraine
