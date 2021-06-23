'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

The Delta-type coronavirus (COVID-19), which was first detected in India, has been recorded in Ukraine in two people, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said.

Danilov said in an interview with the TSN television program that two cases were recorded in a mother of 66 years old and a child of 16 years old, who recently returned from Russia. Now they are hospitalized, their condition is stable.

"We have four laboratories that can detect a new strain, two private and two public ones, we do not have tests that detect the Indian strain, so we turned to the World Health Organization (WHO)," Danilov said.

He also did not rule out that travel with some countries could be suspended due to the "Indian" strain.