Dictionary of Islamic concepts in Ukrainian first published in Ukraine

A dictionary of Islamic concepts in the Ukrainian language entitled "Islam: an encyclopedic dictionary" has been published for the first time in Ukraine, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience reported.

"For the first time, an encyclopedic dictionary of Islam has been published in Ukrainian. The publication has been prepared since 2013 by the efforts of four authors, two of whom are Muslims: Said Ismagilov, Ihor Kozlovsky, Ruslan Khalikov and Mykhailo Yakubovych. The authors tried to preserve the versatility and balance of the presentation: if the views on a particular issue differ among Islamic movements and schools, the authors worked to represent the diversity of views in the dictionary," the press service of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics said.

It is noted that this is the first Ukrainian-language publication containing most of the basic concepts and terms of the Islamic religious tradition, information on the history of Islam, its foundations and trends, as well as biographical data on famous scientists and figures of the Muslim world, background information on various historical events.

"The dictionary is addressed to a wide range of specialists - religious scholars, historians, philosophers, orientalists, political experts, as well as everyone who is interested in Islam as an ancient world religion. In total, it contains more than 1,000 articles," the message says.