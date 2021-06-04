Poroshenko arrives for interrogation at SBU in case of Medvedchuk, Kozak as witness

Fifth President of Ukraine, MP (European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko on Friday morning arrived for interrogation at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"Petro Poroshenko was summoned as a witness in criminal proceedings on suspicion of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 111, Part 3 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [committing high treason and an attempt to plunder national resources in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea]," the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine.

The SBU said that Poroshenko was summoned solely for the purpose of a comprehensive, complete and impartial study of the circumstances of the specified criminal proceedings.

As reported, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) on May 11 were notified of suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russia-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.