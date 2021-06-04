Facts

16:06 04.06.2021

Poroshenko arrives for interrogation at SBU in case of Medvedchuk, Kozak as witness

1 min read
Poroshenko arrives for interrogation at SBU in case of Medvedchuk, Kozak as witness

Fifth President of Ukraine, MP (European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko on Friday morning arrived for interrogation at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"Petro Poroshenko was summoned as a witness in criminal proceedings on suspicion of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 111, Part 3 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [committing high treason and an attempt to plunder national resources in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea]," the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine.

The SBU said that Poroshenko was summoned solely for the purpose of a comprehensive, complete and impartial study of the circumstances of the specified criminal proceedings.

As reported, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) on May 11 were notified of suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russia-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.

Tags: #poroshenko #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 04.06.2021
Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

13:39 03.06.2021
Poroshenko asks U.S. Senators to organize Biden-Zelensky meeting prior to talks with Putin

Poroshenko asks U.S. Senators to organize Biden-Zelensky meeting prior to talks with Putin

16:15 28.05.2021
Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

19:58 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

19:36 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

17:45 24.05.2021
Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

09:36 20.05.2021
Those who sent Antonenko to jail to be brought to justice - Poroshenko

Those who sent Antonenko to jail to be brought to justice - Poroshenko

18:14 19.05.2021
European security services introduce economic counterintelligence into their functionality, rather than abandon it – SBU officer

European security services introduce economic counterintelligence into their functionality, rather than abandon it – SBU officer

11:07 18.05.2021
SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

13:57 14.05.2021
SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

LATEST

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Zelensky proposes to oblige public civil servants to file declaration of contacts with oligarchs – bill

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Some 152 children killed, 146 injured in Donbas since conflict start

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD