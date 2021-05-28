Facts

16:15 28.05.2021

Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

2 min read
Ukraine has been a participant in NATO summits since September 2014, and due to the active position of the then team, it was possible to overcome the embargo on the supply of weapons necessary to deter Russian aggression. However, for two years now Ukraine has not been invited to the summits, fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko said.

"Everyone is accustomed to the fact that under Poroshenko, starting from August to September 2014, Ukraine is a full participant in NATO summits. Due to this, the embargo on the supply of dual-use products and weapons was lifted. We started to receive lethal weapons. Starting from Yavoriv and ending with the Special Operation Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine our partners work, who teach us how to beat the enemy with modern means. They learn from us how to beat the Russians in a hybrid war. This is a win-win situation. And this was all done by the NATO countries," Poroshenko said in an interview with the Tryzub (Trident) FM volunteer radio station in Donetsk region.

"In these conditions, when NATO is so important for us, how can NATO hold summits without us? It has become a routine. Now the second NATO summit is already taking place in two years. We are not invited. And now there are two weeks left. Today we are not invited, and they already go out and 'flow around,' they say 'and will not be invited," he said.

Poroshenko said that it is impossible for others to decide for Ukraine and its security.

"What can be security for Ukraine? Army and NATO membership. What is being done in the army, you know better than me. We do not approve the public defense procurement order. The army does not receive modern weapons. I have the right to say that, today I was in two brigades. We have installed a modern surveillance system that saves lives. But we have serious problems, the army is no longer a priority," he said.

Tags: #nato #poroshenko
