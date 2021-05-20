Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

It would be easier to freeze the conflict in Donbas, but Ukraine uses one percent out of a hundred in order to resolve the situation without a "frozen" conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I think a lot on this topic, I communicate with experts from my team. With people who have gone through wars, and more than one, with people who have solved such difficult issues. Our case is one of the most difficult, it cannot be compared with many world cases [...] 99% depends on the Russian Federation, " Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question of whether it will be a defeat or a victory to freeze the situation in eastern Ukraine.

In this context, the President added: "The issue of freezing the conflict is that 1%, which I am telling you frankly, which I am hooked on [...] We are holding on to this percentage, believe me, very strongly, so as not to freeze the conflict."

"It is easier, I think, to freeze, we understand this. There will be no 'betrayal,' it will be normal politically […] many countries live like this," Zelensky said.