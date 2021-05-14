Facts

13:57 14.05.2021

SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

1 min read
SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked the smuggling of a consignment of cocaine worth about UAH 11.5 million, which was being smuggled by a citizen of one of the countries of Latin America.

"According to intelligence information, the offender planned to sell cocaine to local drug dealers. He arrived in Ukraine under the guise of a tourist and allegedly to receive dental services. To confirm the purpose of the visit, the drug dealer even registered for an appointment at one of Kyiv dental clinics," the SBU press service reported.

Law enforcement officers found 2.8 kg of drugs in the personal belongings of a foreigner during an in-depth customs inspection at Boryspil international airport. On-site rapid investigation has confirmed that the found substance is cocaine.

The drug courier was detained.

In fact, criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 305 (smuggling of drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or counterfeit drugs) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of reporting suspicion to the detained drug courier is being resolved.

Tags: #cocaine #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 11.05.2021
MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

17:19 11.05.2021
SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

15:51 11.05.2021
SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

14:48 11.05.2021
Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

17:23 10.05.2021
Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

16:58 07.05.2021
Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

15:49 26.04.2021
SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

12:11 23.04.2021
SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

13:12 19.04.2021
SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

17:07 03.04.2021
SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia opens sale of tickets for June passenger trains to Hungary, Austria

Ukraine intends to create cyber corps, strengthen biological security measures – Zelensky

Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

Greece allows Ukrainians to enter country from May 14

Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

Sumy Region intends to intensify cooperation with Israel - a meeting between the ambassador and the head of the regional state administration

Europe Day in Kyiv starts with electric scooter race with participation of embassies

Almost 166,000 people register on All-Ukrainian Online School platform – Education Ministry

In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD