15:00 09.05.2021

In Jerusalem, Ambassador Korniychuk took part in the event marking Victory Day over Nazism

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel took part in a ceremony marking Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

 

«The ceremony in Jerusalem was attended by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano Shata, Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz, Knesset members, veterans, diplomats and representatives of civil society», - the message says.

 

The event was organized by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration of the State of Israel

