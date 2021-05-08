Zelensky approves regulation on Center for Countering Disinformation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decree No. 187/2021 on the issues of the Center for Countering Disinformation, by which he approved the regulation on the center, the press service of the head of state said.

According to the document, the maximum number of employees of the center is 52 people. The Cabinet of Ministers must, within two weeks, determine the terms of remuneration for the employees of the center.

In accordance with the regulations, the center is subordinate to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC). The general direction and coordination of its activities is carried out by the NSDC Secretary.

The center is headed by a leader who is appointed and dismissed by the president of Ukraine on the proposal of the NSDC Secretary.

The Center for Countering Disinformation provides counteraction to both existing and forecasted threats to national security and national interests in the information sphere, identifying and countering disinformation, propaganda, destructive informational influences and campaigns, as well as preventing attempts to manipulate public opinion.