Facts

12:28 08.05.2021

Zelensky approves regulation on Center for Countering Disinformation

1 min read
Zelensky approves regulation on Center for Countering Disinformation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decree No. 187/2021 on the issues of the Center for Countering Disinformation, by which he approved the regulation on the center, the press service of the head of state said.

According to the document, the maximum number of employees of the center is 52 people. The Cabinet of Ministers must, within two weeks, determine the terms of remuneration for the employees of the center.

In accordance with the regulations, the center is subordinate to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC). The general direction and coordination of its activities is carried out by the NSDC Secretary.

The center is headed by a leader who is appointed and dismissed by the president of Ukraine on the proposal of the NSDC Secretary.

The Center for Countering Disinformation provides counteraction to both existing and forecasted threats to national security and national interests in the information sphere, identifying and countering disinformation, propaganda, destructive informational influences and campaigns, as well as preventing attempts to manipulate public opinion.

Tags: #zelensky #disinformation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:07 08.05.2021
Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

16:08 08.05.2021
Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

18:29 07.05.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

13:35 06.05.2021
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

13:20 06.05.2021
Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

17:24 04.05.2021
Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

15:51 04.05.2021
Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

15:39 04.05.2021
EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

17:16 03.05.2021
Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

15:46 03.05.2021
Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

NATO summit to be held without Ukraine, while discussing Ukraine's obtaining NATO MAP - Zhovkva

Some 8,710 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 19,408 people recover in Ukraine per day -Stepanov

Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine today defends Europe, which emerged on ruins of World War II - Foreign Ministry

NATO summit to be held without Ukraine, while discussing Ukraine's obtaining NATO MAP - Zhovkva

Some 8,710 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 19,408 people recover in Ukraine per day -Stepanov

Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

Agenda of NATO summit hasn't been approved yet, too early to talk about Ukraine's participation - Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Netanyahu tells Putin about Israel's contacts with representatives of Kyiv – Kremlin

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Sumy region

Stepanov: We overcame third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign Ministers of Benelux countries express support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD