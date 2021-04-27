Facts

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes to reach an agreement on the resumption of the ceasefire regime in Donbas during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which will take place on Wednesday, April 28, the website of the head of state reported.

"Tomorrow there will be a full-fledged meeting of the TCG in a video format. I still think that all parties will come closer to the decision to declare a ceasefire again and reset this regime seriously - not only verbally, but also in writing," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky after his working trip to Kherson region.

The President noted that negotiations are currently underway within the Minsk format, in particular in the working groups of the Trilateral Contact Group, and a joint result may be achieved soon.

He also added that "the expansion of the Normandy format or the change in the format of the Minsk process, which should become more flexible, could contribute to the achievement of peace in Donbas."

"It could be an extension of the Normandy format, a separate, parallel format with other countries, with very serious, powerful players. Not only because they are powerful, but also because they want to help Ukraine end the war. I think this is the right decision," Zelensky noted.

At the same time, according to the president, "no one says that the Minsk agreements should be terminated."

Zelensky also noted that "Russia has resorted to pressure on Ukraine for several years, but the joint efforts of Ukraine, European countries and the United States in relation to Russia have created opportunities for de-escalation."

"Russia has been resorting to pressure for several years. But Ukraine takes it calmly. We must always be ready. We cannot guarantee 100% that Russian troops will not return. Still, we commend the decision to withdraw troops from the borders of Ukraine. This indicates the intention not to continue the escalation," the president said.

