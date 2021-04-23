Facts

18:19 23.04.2021

Ukrainian-American Concordia University hands over oxygen concentrators to military medical institutions of Ukrainian Armed Forces

2 min read

The Ukrainian-American Concordia University purchased oxygen concentrators for its own funds, which were transferred for the needs of the military medical institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Medical Forces command of the Armed Forces has said.

"On April 23, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak held a videoconference with representatives of the first Ukrainian-American Concordia University in Ukraine," the message said.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by Rector of the Ukrainian-American Concordia University Oleksandr Romanovsky and Chairman of the board of founders of the educational institution, Rector of the National Pedagogical Dragomanov University, Academician of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Professor Viktor Andruschenko.

The event was organized with the assistance of Honorary PhD of the Ukrainian-American Concordia University, Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhenia Riabeka.

"At this difficult time for our country, the founders, the supervisory board, all employees and students of the Ukrainian-American Concordia University decided to provide all possible assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight the deadly COVID-19 virus. This is sincere help from the close-knit Concordia University family to the defenders of Ukraine in the total amount of about UAH 900,000 – to sons and daughters, brothers and sisters who defend Ukraine from the Russian enemy," Rector of the Ukrainian-American Concordia University Oleksandr Romanovsky said.

He said that the university's team will continue to attract funds (including foreign partners, colleagues and friends) to support Ukrainian military personnel with medical equipment.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak thanked the representatives of the Ukrainian-American Concordia University for their effective support and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also supported the initiative of teachers to deepen further cooperation.

Tags: #concentrators
