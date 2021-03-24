Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Over UAH 23.5 million will be additionally allocated from the capital's reserve fund for the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment: 330 oxygen concentrators, five patient monitors and 12 artificial lung ventilators, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said.

"This will provide additional places for patients in need of oxygen and equip additional places with ventilators in the intensive care units of capital hospitals," the mayor of Kyiv said during an online briefing on Wednesday.

He said that last week, the city authorities equipped more than 800 beds, therefore, in total, there are almost 6,000 beds in the capital's medical institutions for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"The city authorities are constantly increasing the number of beds for patients with coronavirus so that the medical system of the capital does not collapse. Just last week, another 844 beds were prepared. And today in Kyiv there are almost 6,000 beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19," the mayor of Kyiv said.

Klitschko added that the occupancy rate in the capital's hospitals is over 74%.