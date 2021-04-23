Facts

16:56 23.04.2021

Shmyhal, Council of Churches discuss holding of religious holidays during quarantine

1 min read
Shmyhal, Council of Churches discuss holding of religious holidays during quarantine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and representatives of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations discussed holding religious holidays during the quarantine.

"Holidays are a joy, and it is important to ensure that this joy is not overshadowed by the growth of morbidity. We appreciate that the representatives of religious organizations do everything to comply with quarantine norms. For its part, the government will continue to exert every effort to guarantee that the state policy in the field of religion is effective, yielding the result and aimed at the realization of the relevant rights and freedoms of citizens," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for all religious organizations to observe quarantine restrictions and recommendations regarding the conduct of services, religious rites, and ceremonies.

Shmyhal also thanked the representatives of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations for understanding and supporting the state-imposed temporary restrictions on their activities, as well as for their stance on the importance of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination process.

Tags: #church #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:01 22.04.2021
Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

09:29 15.04.2021
Ukraine PM, World Bank managing director discuss purchase of vaccines against COVID-19, reforms in country

Ukraine PM, World Bank managing director discuss purchase of vaccines against COVID-19, reforms in country

18:56 14.04.2021
Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

09:22 12.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

15:14 10.04.2021
At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

16:56 09.04.2021
Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

13:57 07.04.2021
No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

20:27 25.03.2021
Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

18:06 25.03.2021
Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

15:38 22.03.2021
Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

LATEST

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Ukraine, Georgia join trilateral talks of Romania, Poland and Turkey for first time – Kuleba

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD