Shmyhal, Council of Churches discuss holding of religious holidays during quarantine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and representatives of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations discussed holding religious holidays during the quarantine.

"Holidays are a joy, and it is important to ensure that this joy is not overshadowed by the growth of morbidity. We appreciate that the representatives of religious organizations do everything to comply with quarantine norms. For its part, the government will continue to exert every effort to guarantee that the state policy in the field of religion is effective, yielding the result and aimed at the realization of the relevant rights and freedoms of citizens," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for all religious organizations to observe quarantine restrictions and recommendations regarding the conduct of services, religious rites, and ceremonies.

Shmyhal also thanked the representatives of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations for understanding and supporting the state-imposed temporary restrictions on their activities, as well as for their stance on the importance of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination process.