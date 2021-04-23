Ukraine, Georgia join trilateral talks of Romania, Poland and Turkey for first time – Kuleba

Facts

Ukraine and Georgia are joining the trilateral format of negotiations between Romania, Poland and Turkey for the first time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during his visit to Bucharest.

"Pleased to meet my Georgian friend Zalkaliani in Bucharest. For the first time NATO's key Black Sea partners Ukraine & Georgia join the trilateral format of Romania, Poland & Turkey for a discussion on the challenges our region faces & ways to shape its future together," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The minister noted on his Facebook page that Bucharest, Warsaw and Ankara founded this trilateral format at the Alliance summit in Chicago in 2012. According to him, this is not just an invitation, it is a political signal and specific step to support Ukraine at a difficult moment.

"We will talk about strengthening NATO's presence and readiness to strengthen security and stability in the region, and about the Euro-Atlantic prospects of Ukraine and Georgia, and about the format of the Crimean Platform initiated by Ukraine. We will separately talk in a bilateral format with our colleagues about politics and trade in relations between our countries. Russian waves are rolling in, and we continue to do our job so that they recede," Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He stressed that Ukraine is NATO's key partner in the Black Sea region, together with Georgia, and is an integral part of the formula for its security and prosperity.

"David Zalkaliani, Bogdan Aurescu, Zbigniew Rau and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, all of whom are my good friends, are meeting against the backdrop of security threats posed by Russia's aggressive behavior and its growing militarization of Crimea, the Black and Azov seas," added the minister.

