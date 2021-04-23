Facts

13:26 23.04.2021

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky can negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the settlement of the situation in Donbas only in a neutral country, but not in Russia, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk said.

"The president of Ukraine will never go to Moscow to negotiate on war in Donbas. If Putin comes up with the idea of talks on a global scale of relations between Ukraine and Russia, then it can only be a neutral country," Kravchuk said on Channel 4.

In his opinion, such a country "could be Finland or Switzerland."

As reported, on April 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russian, inviting him to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbas, where the war is underway.

In his response to Zelensky on April 22, Putin said that he was ready to discuss bilateral relations between Russia and Ukraine in Moscow, and to resolve the problems of Donbas, he advised the President of Ukraine to meet with the heads of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR."

Tags: #zelensky #putin
