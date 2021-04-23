Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations at their possible meeting, but the issue of Crimea does not exist, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president [Putin] himself has said that it is bilateral relations that may be discussed with [Zelensky]. A topic such as Crimea does not exist. Therefore, there is nothing to discuss here," Peskov told reporters on Friday when asked what issues may be on the agenda of Putin's possible meeting with Zelensky and whether they may discuss the Crimea issue, which the Ukrainian president continues to bring up.