Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

During an annual address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not touch on the Ukrainian agenda, since it is not relevant for Russian voters on the eve of the elections to the State Duma in September 2021, as well as amid the current social and economic situation in Russia, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan said.

"First of all, this is connected with the elections in Russia. There are low ratings. The internal agenda is much more relevant. It is obvious that the Ukrainian subject is not mobilizing for the Russian voter. It is likely that it has already 'set the teeth on edge.' I can assume that in Russia made a simulation of the current situation and saw that Putin should not touch it when addressing the Federal Assembly," Sahakyan told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said "the Ukrainian agenda is not relevant either amid an unfavorable social and economic situation in Russia and because of geopolitical uncertainty."

"Russian troops on the Ukrainian borders are also uncertainty. Now to say something concrete is to give an opportunity to grab onto it and get a reaction. I think that Putin is still onpause and will hold out at least until the climate summit, where it is possible he will say something," the political scientist said.

Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov said that "Putin is pursuing a policy of ignoring the modern Ukrainian government, since he does not consider it competent and capable of dialogue."

"Putin ignores Zelensky. He speaks with [Emmanuel] Macron, [Angela] Merkel. As we already remember, about Ukraine without Ukraine; or at a possible meeting, he can hold talks with [Joe] Biden. This is a continuation of the policy of ignoring the Ukrainian government and the policy of not recognizing it. He does not consider Zelensky or [Dmytro] Kuleba competent. Therefore, Putin says, and will speak with those with whom, he believes, it is possible to negotiate and whom he considers equal in status," Karasiov said.

In turn, Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko said that "the absence of Ukrainian themes in the address of the President of Russia to the Federal Assembly is tied to dates and historical events."

"This message in terms of its political status is much lower than in the political culture of Russia on May 9, that is, Victory Day. We must also proceed from the fact that on April 20, Hitler's birthday, it is undesirable for Putin to speak. Everyone understands that there will be a direct analogy. He will not give messages on April 21, the day when he addresses the Federal Assembly, where he immediately outlined the internal Russian agenda," Nebozhenko said.

At the same time, the political scientist believes that "Putin will pay attention to Ukraine in May."

"Closer to May, Putin's threats against Ukraine may go. The intensive will start somewhere from May 15, and before that, there is no need to wait for any statements on Ukraine," he said.

According to expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, "since 2015 and 2016, the Ukrainian narrative has been less and less present in Putin's annual addresses."

President Putin on Wednesday delivered his annual message to the Federal Assembly, urging fellow citizens not to lose vigilance over coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also proposed new measures to improve the health of Russians and outlined ways to solve the demographic problem. Putin also warned the West against crossing the "red line" with regard to Russia, recalling its leadership in creating a new generation of combat systems.