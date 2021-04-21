Facts

09:38 21.04.2021

Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in any part of Donbas.

Zelensky said in a video address published on Tuesday that the call for meeting on the contact line was made at the meeting of the Normandy-format political advisors on April 19 in order to clarify the situation to the fullest extent.

"I am ready to go further and invite you to meet in any part of the Ukrainian Donbas where there is war," Zelensky said in his address to Putin.

Tags: #zelensky #invite #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:47 21.04.2021
Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

10:01 21.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

09:32 21.04.2021
Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

18:32 20.04.2021
Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

17:26 19.04.2021
Zelensky congratulates NASA on first Mars Helicopter flight

Zelensky congratulates NASA on first Mars Helicopter flight

18:45 16.04.2021
Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

18:18 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

18:17 16.04.2021
Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

17:57 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

16:00 16.04.2021
Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 60 schools, 30 vocational schools to undergo assessment of digital technologies implementation - Education Ministry

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD