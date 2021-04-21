Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in any part of Donbas.

Zelensky said in a video address published on Tuesday that the call for meeting on the contact line was made at the meeting of the Normandy-format political advisors on April 19 in order to clarify the situation to the fullest extent.

"I am ready to go further and invite you to meet in any part of the Ukrainian Donbas where there is war," Zelensky said in his address to Putin.