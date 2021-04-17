Writer and public person Volodymyr Yavorivsky dies

The Ukrainian writer, political and public figure, Volodymyr Yavorivsky, has died at 79, writer Vasyl Shkliar has reported.

"The earthly journey was completed by the outstanding Ukrainian, Volodymyr Yavorivsky. A writer, Shevchenko laureate, who, at the time of formation of our independence, kindled the hearts of millions with his words," Shkliar wrote on Facebook.

He was informed about the death of Yavorivsky by the daughter of the late Lesia.

Yavorivsky is one of the main founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine (Narodny Rukh), in 1989 he headed its organizing committee for the constituent congress. In 1989-1991 he was a people's deputy of the USSR from Kyiv, a member of Sakharov's interregional deputy group.