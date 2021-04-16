Facts

12:39 16.04.2021

Zelensky considers Putin's refusal to talk indicator of Russia's intentions to end war in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he requested a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I requested it when four of our servicemen were killed and another two were wounded. I asked the head of the Presidential Office to get in touch with them. I wanted to talk to Vladimir Putin. They did not confirm the conversation. It did not take place. At first, they said officially that there was no such request. But I remember asking them," Zelensky said in an interview with the French media outlet Le Figaro published on the presidential website on Friday.

"By the way, this is important, because I have been asked whether Russia wants to end this war. This question can be answered with deeds: I called, but they did not answer. This is my reply today," he said.

As reported earlier, Zelensky invited Putin to talks on the need to de-escalate the situation in Donbas immediately after the death of four Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in an attack near the village of Shumy, Donetsk region, on March 26.

"No positive reply to this request has arrived," the Ukrainian president's press secretary Yulia Mendel said then.

