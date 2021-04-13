Facts

Biden, in his talk with Putin, calls on Russia to reduce tension in relations with Kyiv - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed concern over the transfer of Russian forces to the border with Ukraine and called on the Russian Federation to reduce tensions in relations with Kyiv, the White House said.

"The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," the White House's statement reads.

"President Biden emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document reads.

