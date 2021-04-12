Facts

16:29 12.04.2021

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

2 min read
Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

The District Court in Warsaw did not grant the petition of prosecutor Jan Drelewski to extend the term of detention of former acting head of the State Agency for Highways of Ukraine (Ukravtodor), former Minister of Transport of Poland (2011-2013) Sławomir Nowak, according to the RMF24 Polish publication.

According to the statement, it is Drelewski who is investigating Nowak and the criminal group, which, according to the prosecutor's office, he headed. He insisted that Nowak's detention be extended until July 2021, explaining that further isolation of the suspect is necessary not only because of the harsh punishment of up to 15 years in prison, but also because of fears of procedural fraud. In addition, as Drelewski said, it is necessary to hear additional witnesses in the case and obtain testimony that Nowak could try to influence while at large.

However, judge of the District Court of Warsaw Agnieszka Domańska did not extend the detention of the former Polish Minister of Transport for another three months. Instead, the court applied against him as a preventive measure a bail of PLN 1 million, police supervision, a ban on leaving the country and keeping a passport. According to the statement, the District Prosecutor's Office of Warsaw will appeal against the court's ruling.

Tags: #nowak #court
