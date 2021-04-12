Facts

14:34 12.04.2021

Peak loads on emergency medical service recorded in Ukraine

1 min read
Peak loads on emergency medical service recorded in Ukraine

In Ukraine, peak loads on the emergency medical service are recorded in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, Deputy Minister of Health Iryna Mykychak said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"In Ukraine, there is a peak load on the emergency medical service. We have a high level of hospitalizations. If we talk about an emergency, it is almost 17,000-19,000 house-calls every day. In some territories, a decrease in the load on an emergency service is recorded, in particular, in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions. At the same time, the level of house-calls of teams in Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions remains high," she said.

According to Mykychak, there is also a high workload of beds with oxygen in Ukraine. "Some 42,145 patients with COVID-19 and 6,359 persons with suspected COVID-19 are staying in medical institutions. The occupancy of beds with oxygen in the city of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Khmelnytsky regions is more than 70%," she said.

Tags: #emergency #medical
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:12 08.02.2021
Germany allocates EUR 13.1 mln to improve 12 medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

Germany allocates EUR 13.1 mln to improve 12 medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

18:22 05.01.2021
Cabinet simplifies procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19

Cabinet simplifies procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19

08:57 05.01.2021
Emergency medical aid teams carry out more than 15,000 visits per day - Ministry of Health

Emergency medical aid teams carry out more than 15,000 visits per day - Ministry of Health

10:26 22.12.2020
Zelensky insists on payments to families of medical workers killed by COVID-19

Zelensky insists on payments to families of medical workers killed by COVID-19

15:51 14.12.2020
Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

13:12 28.07.2020
Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

12:52 20.06.2020
Japan will provide Ukrainian military hospitals with medical equipment worth $1.4 mln by year end

Japan will provide Ukrainian military hospitals with medical equipment worth $1.4 mln by year end

11:32 20.04.2020
Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

12:19 28.02.2020
Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

16:29 14.01.2020
Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

LATEST

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD