Peak loads on emergency medical service recorded in Ukraine

In Ukraine, peak loads on the emergency medical service are recorded in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, Deputy Minister of Health Iryna Mykychak said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"In Ukraine, there is a peak load on the emergency medical service. We have a high level of hospitalizations. If we talk about an emergency, it is almost 17,000-19,000 house-calls every day. In some territories, a decrease in the load on an emergency service is recorded, in particular, in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions. At the same time, the level of house-calls of teams in Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions remains high," she said.

According to Mykychak, there is also a high workload of beds with oxygen in Ukraine. "Some 42,145 patients with COVID-19 and 6,359 persons with suspected COVID-19 are staying in medical institutions. The occupancy of beds with oxygen in the city of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Khmelnytsky regions is more than 70%," she said.