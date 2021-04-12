Facts

13:19 12.04.2021

Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

1 min read
Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the need to de-escalate tensions in Donbas immediately after four Ukrainian servicemen were killed in an attack near Shumy, Donetsk region, on March 26, Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

"The request for negotiations was submitted immediately after the death of four servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, back on March 26," Mendel told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Tags: #zelensky #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

14:38 12.04.2021
Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

12:04 12.04.2021
No requests from Zelensky for talks with Putin in recent days - Peskov

No requests from Zelensky for talks with Putin in recent days - Peskov

10:26 12.04.2021
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

10:12 12.04.2021
Zelensky: Kyiv, Ankara have common vision on security issues in Black Sea region

Zelensky: Kyiv, Ankara have common vision on security issues in Black Sea region

17:10 10.04.2021
Yermak: Zelensky, Erdogan tete-a-tete meeting taking place, discussing Donbas, Crimean Platform, bilateral cooperation

Yermak: Zelensky, Erdogan tete-a-tete meeting taking place, discussing Donbas, Crimean Platform, bilateral cooperation

15:28 10.04.2021
Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

14:11 10.04.2021
Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

11:09 10.04.2021
Tikhanovskaya hopes to meet Biden, Zelensky

Tikhanovskaya hopes to meet Biden, Zelensky

18:35 09.04.2021
Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

Ukraine sees 7,856 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 5,355 recoveries

LATEST

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD