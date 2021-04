No requests from Zelensky for talks with Putin in recent days - Peskov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not asked for a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I have not seen any requests in the recent days. I am not aware of any requests made lately," Peskov told reporters on Monday in response to the question whether Zelensky had asked to speak with Putin over the phone.