Facts

12:03 10.04.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

2 min read
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposing economic sanctions on a number of legal entities and individuals, in particular, on former high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including former President Viktor Yanukovych and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

"To put into effect the NSDC's decision dated March 19, 2021 on the application and expansion of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) (attached). Control over the implementation of the NSDC's decision [...] to entrust to the NSDC secretary," according to the text of relevant decree No. 151/2021 dated April 9 released on the presidential website.

According to the released annex to the NSDC decision, indefinite sanctions are imposed against 27 individuals, citizens of Ukraine and Russia, including Yanukovych, Azarov, MP of Ukraine of the fifth-seventh convocations Vadym Kolesnichenko, former head of the parliament of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Volodymyr Konstantyniv, the self-proclaimed "head" of Crimea Serhiy Aksionov, deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin and Natalia Poklonskaya, oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko, former commander of the Berkut special-purpose police regiment Serhiy Kusiuk, former Defense Ministers of Ukraine Pavlo Lebediev and Dmytro Salamatin, heads of the so-called. "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Pshonka, former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Ihor Sorkin, former Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk.

In addition, for a period of three years, sanctions are imposed in the form of blocking assets against three legal entities: Endless Moonlight Limited and Trading Field Limited, registered in Hong Kong (China), as well as ISS-Soft LLC, registered in Moscow (Russia).

Tags: #nsdc #decree
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 10.04.2021
Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

15:19 09.04.2021
NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

18:58 06.04.2021
Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

14:07 03.04.2021
Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

14:08 27.03.2021
Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

13:59 27.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

21:11 25.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

19:58 25.03.2021
Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

12:13 24.03.2021
Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

12:57 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

LATEST

Ukraine is set on civilized way to return its temporarily occupied territories – Defense Minister

Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

United States consults with allies on Russia's actions near Ukraine's borders – White House

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

Tikhanovskaya hopes to meet Biden, Zelensky

Kyivstar expands status of Microsoft Certified Partner

Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD