Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposing economic sanctions on a number of legal entities and individuals, in particular, on former high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including former President Viktor Yanukovych and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

"To put into effect the NSDC's decision dated March 19, 2021 on the application and expansion of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) (attached). Control over the implementation of the NSDC's decision [...] to entrust to the NSDC secretary," according to the text of relevant decree No. 151/2021 dated April 9 released on the presidential website.

According to the released annex to the NSDC decision, indefinite sanctions are imposed against 27 individuals, citizens of Ukraine and Russia, including Yanukovych, Azarov, MP of Ukraine of the fifth-seventh convocations Vadym Kolesnichenko, former head of the parliament of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Volodymyr Konstantyniv, the self-proclaimed "head" of Crimea Serhiy Aksionov, deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin and Natalia Poklonskaya, oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko, former commander of the Berkut special-purpose police regiment Serhiy Kusiuk, former Defense Ministers of Ukraine Pavlo Lebediev and Dmytro Salamatin, heads of the so-called. "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Pshonka, former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Ihor Sorkin, former Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk.

In addition, for a period of three years, sanctions are imposed in the form of blocking assets against three legal entities: Endless Moonlight Limited and Trading Field Limited, registered in Hong Kong (China), as well as ISS-Soft LLC, registered in Moscow (Russia).