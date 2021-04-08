Facts

13:58 08.04.2021

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Parliamentarians sent to the Constitutional Court a submission to appeal against the presidential decrees on the dismissal of Oleksandr Tupytsky and on the release of him and Oleksandr Kasminin from their posts as judges of the Constitutional Court, representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria ( from the Servant of the People faction) said.

"The Constitutional Court received a constitutional submission of MPs, which challenged the constitutionality of the decrees of the President of Ukraine on the dismissal of Tupytsky and Kasminin," Sovhyria said on Facebook on Thursday.

In the comments, the MP said the submission was sent by the MPs from the Batkivschyna and European Solidarity factions.

Later, the communications and legal monitoring department of the Constitutional Court confirmed this information.

"On April 8, 2021, the Constitutional Court received a constitutional submission from 49 MPs of Ukraine on the constitutionality of presidential decree No. 607/2020 on the dismissal of a Constitutional Court judge dated December 29, 2020; decree No. 79/2021 on the dismissal of the Constitutional Court judge dated February 26, 2021; decree No. 124/2021 on some issues of ensuring the national security of Ukraine dated March 27, 2021. The authors of the petition ask that the contested acts of the President of Ukraine be recognized as inconsistent with a number of norms of the Constitution of Ukraine," the court said.

