Bees Airline launches regular flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Armenia, from Odesa to Armenia in April-June

The new Ukrainian airline Bees Airline in April-June launches regular direct flights from Kyiv to Tbilisi, Batumi and Yerevan, as well as from Odesa to Yerevan.

According to the press service of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, in particular, Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv flights will be launched from April 30 and will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from June 6 additionally on Sundays.

Kyiv-Batumi-Kyiv flights will be operated from June 9 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flights will be launched from April 29 on Mondays and Thursdays.

Odesa-Yerevan-Odesa flights will start from June 14 on Mondays and Fridays.

In addition to Bees Airline, UIA and SkyUp also operate direct flights from Kyiv to Tbilisi, and SkyUp to Batumi. UIA also operates direct flights from Kyiv to Yerevan.

As reported, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine issued an operator certificate to Bees Airline on March 12, 2021. Later, the regulator allowed the company to operate flights on 31 routes - 15 regular and 16 charter.