Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the updated composition of the Council for State Support of Cinematography.

"It includes: creative producer, television presenter and actor Yuriy Horbunov; film and television producer Artem Koliubayev; production director Anatoliy Mateshko; producer Olelksandr Nedbayev; executive producer Marianna Novikova; producer and film critic Polina Tomachova; actor and director Oleksiy Trytenko; head of the Bar Association Law and Real Estate Association of Ukraine Mykola Chykhantsov and producer Viktor Yarysh," Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said in the Telegram channel.

The minister said council members are appointed for a period of two years. The mandate of the previous composition came to an end on March 6, 2021.