Facts

10:40 31.03.2021

Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

1 min read
Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

The Ukrainian government has received confirmation of the delivery of an additional million doses of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech within the global COVAX mechanism, the vaccine will be delivered in batches by the end of June, said Viktor Liashko, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

"In addition, today we have received additional confirmation from the global COVAX initiative to provide Ukraine with almost one million more doses of Pfizer vaccine, which will be delivered in batches by the end of June," Liashko said in an interview with Hromadske.

The chief sanitary doctor spoke about the number of vaccines for coronavirus Ukraine is expecting in the near future.

"We've received 500,000 of Covishield. According to the contract, another million doses were to be delivered by the end of March. Then another 500,000 doses and a million more. However, now India has a temporary ban on the export of vaccines, but we do not panic, because now a new vaccine is coming from the same platform - within the framework of the COVAX mechanism," Liashko said.

Tags: #liashko #covax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:03 31.03.2021
Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX until April 15 – Stepanov

Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX until April 15 – Stepanov

10:07 29.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

12:38 27.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

17:21 15.03.2021
Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

13:59 03.03.2021
CoE President promises to accelerate supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine under COVAX mechanism

CoE President promises to accelerate supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine under COVAX mechanism

11:42 26.02.2021
Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

17:44 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

11:52 08.02.2021
Ukraine to be given priority in supply of vaccines under COVAX initiative – WHO Director-General

Ukraine to be given priority in supply of vaccines under COVAX initiative – WHO Director-General

19:14 03.02.2021
COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

09:23 01.02.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD