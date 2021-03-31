Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

The Ukrainian government has received confirmation of the delivery of an additional million doses of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech within the global COVAX mechanism, the vaccine will be delivered in batches by the end of June, said Viktor Liashko, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

"In addition, today we have received additional confirmation from the global COVAX initiative to provide Ukraine with almost one million more doses of Pfizer vaccine, which will be delivered in batches by the end of June," Liashko said in an interview with Hromadske.

The chief sanitary doctor spoke about the number of vaccines for coronavirus Ukraine is expecting in the near future.

"We've received 500,000 of Covishield. According to the contract, another million doses were to be delivered by the end of March. Then another 500,000 doses and a million more. However, now India has a temporary ban on the export of vaccines, but we do not panic, because now a new vaccine is coming from the same platform - within the framework of the COVAX mechanism," Liashko said.