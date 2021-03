Ukraine records 8,346 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 2,875 people recover – Stepanov

Ukraine, as of Monday morning, saw 8,346 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19, with 2,875 people reported as recovered, while 178 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 8,346 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of March 29, 2021. In particular, 344 children and 140 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 3 129 people have been hospitalized, 178 people died, and 2,875 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Monday morning.