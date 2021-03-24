Facts

14:40 24.03.2021

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

1 min read
Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

The panel of judges of the Supreme Court postponed to April 7, 2021 the consideration of the case on appeal of the court decision dated 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service the deposits of the Surkis brothers' companies placed on the accounts of its Cypriot branch before nationalization, which estimate the obligations under them at $347.4 million.

According to the court's press service on Wednesday, the decision to postpone was made at a session on March 24. The reasons for the postponement were not specified.

It is indicated the panel of judges refused to sustain the bank's petition to consider the case in a court session summoning the litigants.

Tags: #surkis #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:03 20.03.2021
Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

18:36 19.03.2021
Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

17:16 19.03.2021
Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

17:39 02.03.2021
Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

12:26 02.03.2021
Kyiv court allows to detain Shariy – source

Kyiv court allows to detain Shariy – source

11:32 01.03.2021
Zelensky: We will make court in smartphone to minimize corruption, abuse

Zelensky: We will make court in smartphone to minimize corruption, abuse

14:11 26.02.2021
List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

11:51 26.02.2021
Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

11:40 26.02.2021
Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

15:05 23.02.2021
Supreme Court head: we look forward to dialogue on bill on transfer of cases from administrative courts

Supreme Court head: we look forward to dialogue on bill on transfer of cases from administrative courts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

LATEST

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD