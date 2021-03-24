Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

The panel of judges of the Supreme Court postponed to April 7, 2021 the consideration of the case on appeal of the court decision dated 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service the deposits of the Surkis brothers' companies placed on the accounts of its Cypriot branch before nationalization, which estimate the obligations under them at $347.4 million.

According to the court's press service on Wednesday, the decision to postpone was made at a session on March 24. The reasons for the postponement were not specified.

It is indicated the panel of judges refused to sustain the bank's petition to consider the case in a court session summoning the litigants.