Several fires occur in President's Office building due to actions of participants in Saturday protest rally, total amount of damage reaches UAH 2 mln

Due to the violent actions of some protesters, which took place outside the President's Office on Saturday evening, several fires occurred in the building, windows and doors were damaged, the interior decoration of the vestibule of one of the entrances was damaged, and the facade of the building was painted.

The corresponding message was published on the president's website on Sunday.

"The protesters broke the glass in the entrance door of one of the entrances and the window on the first floor of the building. The facade of the first floor was painted, which caused significant damage to the exterior of the building. In addition, as a result of the launch of fireworks, the doors and interior decoration of the vestibule of one of the entrances were damaged. The attic also caught fire. Separate fires were recorded on the first floor and a fire in the office on the second floor. All floors were filled with smoke," the President's Office said.

They clarify that, according to preliminary expert data, the damage to the building of the President's Office is estimated at about UAH 2 million.

"If you do not start washing off the paint within 72 hours, it will eat into the granite, and the amount of losses will increase," the presidential press service said.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak noted that yesterday's protest had turned into a manifestation of vandalism.

"I understand that this is more a political provocation created by our political opponents. I think that this provocation hasn't received the dividends that they hoped for," Podoliak said.

According to him, most of the people who were at the rally wanted to express a peaceful protest, but "the remaining 10% were prepared to commit provocations."

"The concept of President Volodymyr Zelensky is very simple: if people want to go out and say something, please come out and speak. It was on February 27, at the first action, it was even before. There is no reason to disperse people or prohibit something," added Podoliak.

Head of the State Security Directorate Serhiy Rud noted that the law enforcement agencies completed their tasks yesterday and did not allow human casualties.