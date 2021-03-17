Facts

16:56 17.03.2021

Prosecutor General: issue of returning funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine is not that easy

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova notes the complexity of the process of returning to Ukraine the funds stolen by former Prime Minister (1996-1997) Pavlo Lazarenko, and says that all this is within the competence of the relevant U.S. authorities.

"As for the Lazarenko case, everything is not that easy there [with the return of money to Ukraine] and there is nothing there at the end. There are a lot of questions in some cases with the expiration of the statute of limitations, that is, there are many processes going on now, and even not in our country," Venediktova told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

That is, as she said, there is "no simplicity" regarding the possibility of returning the funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine.

Answering a clarifying question whether she can specify anything about Lazarenko's money, Venediktova said that "not at the moment."

Tags: #lazarenko
