Facts

18:35 05.03.2021

Ukraine and Israel are intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture – The Embassy

1 min read

Expansion of existing and search for new options for cooperation in agriculture between Ukraine and Israel were the subject of a meeting between the of H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Alon Shuster. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«During the meeting, the state and prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the agricultural sector were discussed. In particular, the Ambassador acquainted the Israeli Minister with the changes in the national legislation concerning the land market, presented the potential of Ukraine in the field of agro-industrial complex and proposed a number of initiatives to intensify bilateral cooperation, including at the regional level», - the statement says.

The parties also agreed to work out the organization in the near future of a number of online and offline bilateral activities aimed at expanding existing and finding new areas and options for cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

