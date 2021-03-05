Facts

09:09 05.03.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to combat threats to national security regarding citizenship

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated February 26, 2021 on urgent measures to combat threats to national security in the field of citizenship.

As the presidential press service reported, according to the specified NSDC decision, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Central Election Commission and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), must, within two months, conduct an inspection and analyze the legislation of Ukraine on issues related to dual or multiple citizenship.

In particular, it is necessary to establish the presence or absence of legal certainty of the prohibition for citizens of Ukraine who have citizenship (or nationality) of a foreign state, to hold certain public and political positions or to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.

Based on the results of such an analysis, the government should, within six months, submit to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration draft laws that would prohibit citizens of Ukraine who have citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state or have submitted documents (or are undergoing a procedure) to acquire foreign citizenship, to perform the functions of the state or local government. In addition, it is envisaged that it is prohibited to apply for senior positions at strategic objects of state property, have access to state secrets, be a member of an election commission, an official observer or hold campaign in state and local elections, as well as be a member of a political party.

Reportedly, it is also necessary to draft and submit to parliament a procedure for confirming refusal and renunciation of citizenship of a foreign state for citizens of Ukraine who apply for the aforementioned positions.

In addition, at the legislative level, the procedure for submitting declarations of obtaining foreign citizenship by citizens of Ukraine should be provided. For residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea, this procedure will be put into effect only after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Liability should be established for the submission of false information in declarations of absence of foreign citizenship.

Also, according to the NSDC decision, the government should start an interstate dialogue to conclude bilateral agreements with interested states, except for the aggressor state, aimed at resolving problematic issues related to dual (multiple) citizenship.

 

Tags: #nsdc #decree
