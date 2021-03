The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected the adoption of bills on civilian weapons and ammunition.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine's correspondent, bill No. 4335, proposed by the profile committee, scored 88 votes with the necessary 226. Alternative draft act №4335-1 also did not score the necessary number of votes (it was supported by 74 parliamentarians).

The MPs also did not support the decision to send bills for revision.