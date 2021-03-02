Facts

13:11 02.03.2021

Zelensky vaccinated against COVID-19 with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), the head of state said on his Instagram page.

"Doctors and military personnel are already being vaccinated. I urge all others to join the Diia queue. There is nothing to be afraid of, I am setting my own example," the president said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Zelensky said that he was vaccinated on the front line with Ukrainian soldiers as commander-in-chief.

"The same Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) from India, which was delivered first to Ukraine, and which received millions of people around the world. The vaccine will allow us to live again without restrictions," he said.

Later, the presidential press service said that Zelensky had been vaccinated on the territory of the military mobile hospital No. 59 in Luhansk region, along with military doctors and the military, who are performing combat missions at the front line and are already undergoing routine vaccinations.

"Vaccination is mandatory. I know what COVID-19 exists, because I was sick with this disease. Therefore, I suggest that everyone be vaccinated. Despite the fact that I have diagnosed with COVID-19, my antibody level is very low," the press service said, citing Zelensky.

He noted the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and said that vaccination will help overcome the pandemic and return to a normal lifestyle.

