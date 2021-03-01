Zelensky: We will make court in smartphone to minimize corruption, abuse

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announces the prospect of introducing IT technologies in the judicial system - most of the bureaucratic court procedures will be online.

"Ensuring transparency of the court. IT solutions can be an effective step in this. By analogy with government services in a smartphone, we strive and will certainly make a court in a smartphone," Zelensky said, speaking at the all-Ukrainian forum Ukraine30. Progress of Justice.

He explained that this would mean that "most of the bureaucratic procedures will be online, which will speed up the legal process, minimize corruption and opportunities for abuse."