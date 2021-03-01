Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has withdrawn from abroad two employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, who were detained at the border while trying to export contraband from Ukraine.

"Yesterday, two employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland were caught red-handed - they were detained at the border while trying to take a large amount of currency, gold and smuggled cigarettes from Ukraine to Poland in an official car. The case is flagrant for the Foreign Ministry," Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The Minister decided to withdraw both employees from a long-term business trip.

"Their work at the embassy has ended. In the next couple of hours, all formalities on this issue will be completed. We are starting a disciplinary investigation against both employees in relation to the facts revealed. The investigation will be thorough and prompt. Of course, the presumption of innocence has not been canceled. But based on results of the investigation, I will be ready to make any decisions," Kuleba said.

He also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and expects from them a quick and impartial investigation and establishment of all the circumstances of the case.

"Corruption is everywhere where there are people. The only difference is whether it is tolerated or not. At the Foreign Ministry, it is not. I will never cover up the villains who think that they can use diplomatic status not to serve the state and people, but for personal illegal enrichment. Each person in the diplomatic service system, regardless of ranks and positions, who will cast a shadow on Ukrainian diplomacy, will feel the whole non-diplomacy of my reaction," the minister said.