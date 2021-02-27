Facts

13:31 27.02.2021

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Hundreds of people gathered near the building of the president's office in Kyiv to support activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko, who was sentenced to more than 7 years and confiscated half of his property for the kidnapping of a deputy of Odesa City Council in 2015.

A correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports that the people demand to reconsider the Sternenko case, release Andriy Antonenko, suspect in the murder of Pavlo Sheremet, and stop the political persecution of Ukrainian activists and volunteers.

Also, the protesters demand an explanation as to why politicians and officials against whom sanctions for financing terrorism were imposed have not yet been announced with suspicion.

The protesters brought with them Ukrainian flags and posters with patriotic slogans. Now there are no party symbols during the protest.

The official start of the protest was initially planned at 12:00, but was postponed to 12:30 so that everyone could take part in it.

 

Photo - Iegor Shumikhin

