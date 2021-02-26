Facts

11:42 26.02.2021

Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

1 min read
Neither British, nor South African, and nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 have been identified yet in Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"We have received the first results of samples from the Charite clinic, where the biomaterial was sent for research: the presence of British, South African or Brazilian mutations has not been confirmed in Ukraine," he said.

Liashko noted that next week, the results of sequencing carried out in the country are expected, where samples from seriously ill patients in Ivano-Frankivsk region will be examined.

In addition, the deputy minister stressed that testing in all regions over the past seven days has exceeded 300 per 100,000 people. Most of them are tested in Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions.

Interfax-Ukraine
